Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber hang out, cruising on a pickup truck and out to lunch

Lately, the two supermodels have been spotted several times enjoying their close friendship

By Andrea Pérez -New York

Besties, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have been hanging out a lot over the last couple of days. The two friends were spotted this past Sunday in California on their way to the Beverly Grill restaurant to grab some lunch.

On this casual outing, Kendall wore a beige floral skirt paired with a white sleveless top and some classic black loafers. Hailey, Victoria Secret’s latest supermodel, looked more sporty with a matching green sweatshirt and pants with white sneakers.

BFFs Kendall Jenner And Hailey Bieber Grab A Bite At Beverly Grill©GrosbyGroup

Prior to that, the two were seen cruising in Kendall’s tan vintage 1965 Chevrolet C-10 pickup truck...with her dog, Pyro, a Doberman Pinscher. It is said that the two models were on their way to pilates in West Hollywood.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber together riding Kendall’s classic pickup truck©GrosbyGroup
And just of few days before that, Kendall and Hailey were together at their friend Lauren Perez’s Beach Wedding. Model Bella Hadid also joined them as part of the wedding party and celebrations. All of them looking beautiful as bridesmaids.

Friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber look fabulous at Lauren Perez’s Beach Wedding©GrosbyGroup
