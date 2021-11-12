Weddings should be a memorable celebration. You are marrying the love of your life, surrounded by family and friends, and you expect nothing but to be the center of attention. However, we all know that nothing can be so perfect, and a few things are far from your control, for example, the outfits your guests are going to wear.

Lauren Perez just experienced that with her A-lister guest and best friend, Kendall Jenner. The model witnessed the union between Perez and her bridegroom in a ceremony held in Miami while wearing a black dress filled with geometric cutouts.

©Kendall Jenner



Kendall Jenner’s dress stole the show at her BFF Lauren Perez’s wedding

The 26-year-old reality tv star took social media to share her barely-there dress with her legion of followers while posing next to Hailey Bieber. Jenner rocked a super sexy and bold number from Mônot for the romantic ceremony.

Kendall Jenner’s daring dress made it to Twitter, where users expressed their opinions. “@KendallJenner I’d rather you turn up to my wedding in a wedding dress than this,” a person said. While another added, “Imagine Kendall Jenner wearing this to your wedding.”