It’s official! Paris Hilton is a married woman

Paris Hilton has officially become a wife! The tv-personality, socialite, actress, and businesswoman married Carter Reum in a star-studded ceremony on Thursday Nov 11, 2021.

As reported by People, a source confirmed that Kim Kardashian West, Kyle Richards, and Paula Abdul attended the wedding. “My forever begins today... ✨💍 11/11 💝,” Hilton said on Instagram sharing a photo in her wedding gown.

Paris and Carter got engaged in February after starting dating in November 2019. “We just had this incredible chemistry,” Hilton told the publication in 2020. “We had our first date and haven’t spent a night apart since. It’s pretty amazing.”

“Before, I don‘t think I was ready for a good relationship. If you don’t know yourself fully, you can‘t let someone else in,” she added. “I feel so grateful to have found the perfect match. And this feels like it was always meant to happen. I feel like this is meant to be.”

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Reum is a venture capitalist who comes from money, just like his fiancée. His father, Bob, was the former president, chairman, and CEO of Chicago-based Amsted Industries, one of the largest private enterprises in the US, and currently valued at $4 billion, according to Forbes.

While fans have yet to see much of the couple together, besides Hilton’s social media posts, her new reality show, Paris in Love, will go behind the scenes of planning the three-day wedding.