Paris Hilton’s wedding week: Details on the dress, venue and more

The countdown has officially begun! Paris Hilton is preparing for her highly anticipated wedding to fiance Carter Reum.

The happy couple got engaged back in February, and now the 40-year-old heiress has shared her excitement as the date is getting closer.

Loading the player...

“I can‘t believe my wedding week is finally here! 11/11 (ring and bride emojis) #4MoreDays #ParisInLove,” she posted on Instagram, describing Carter as his “forever date night,” accompanied by some sweet photos from the LACMA Gala 2021.

Paris and Carter are getting married on Thursday at her late grandfather Barron’s $75 million Bel-Air property in California, following a sudden change of venue.

Paris’ special day will be filmed for her new reality show ‘Paris in Love,’ documenting her love story with the 40-year-old entrepreneur, from their engagement to their bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas, and the wedding ceremony, with her bridesmaids, Nicki Hilton, Tessa Hilton, Halle Hammond, Whitney Davis and Farrah Aldjufrie.

It was reported that her “bridal gown will be by Valentino, and the bridesmaid dresses by Alice + Olivia.” Details about her wedding registry were also revealed, including “luxury designer brand housewares worth $61,254.”

Paris’ mother Kathy Hilton threw her daughter an intimate bridal shower, just for family and friends at her mansion in Bel-Air, inspired by the iconic Alice in Wonderland with a new twist, naming it ‘Paris in Wonderland.”

The special party included details and characters from the story, including a Mad Hatter, flower decor, a champagne vending machine and Wonderland-inspired cookies with the bride and groom‘s names.