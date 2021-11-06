Paris Hilton confirms Kim Kardashian is invited to her wedding

Paris Hilton’s wedding is edging closer and closer. The event is planned to be a three-day celebration, starting November 11th. Hilton confirmed that one of her oldest friends, Kim Kardashian, is invited to the event.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian at a T-Mobile event.

TMZ asked Paris about Kim and her invitation, catching her as she was exiting Alice + Olivia store in Beverly Hills. She was carrying her dog, Diamond, and nodded when the paparazzi asked her if Kim was invited to the event. When they asked about whether or not Pete Davidson was also invited, Paris remained silent.

While Kim and Pete’s relationship is on everyone’s minds, according to an insider that spoke to Page Six, she won’t be bringing him as a plus one to the wedding. “[Kardashian] is not bringing Pete. She will be there solo,” said the insider. Kim and Pete have met up a couple of times following Kim’s SNL episode. The pair have attended the private Manhattan club Zero Bond together. They also went to dinner in the rooftop of Campania’s, a restaurant in Staten Island.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian have a relationship that spans decades, with expected ups and downs of long-term friendships. The two met when they were young, having grown up in Los Angeles. They’ve remained in each other’s lives despite some feuds, spending Christmas parties together, supporting their businesses and personal projects. Their most recent appearance was in Paris’ new show, “Cooking with Paris,” where Kim was a guest. They struggled and laughed as they made blue cookies of marshmallows.

“I think this is how it used to be. Paris would have the ideas and I’d come in and be like, ‘This is never gonna work out. This is not practical,’” Kim said.