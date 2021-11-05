A couple of years ago, Pete Davidson was a rising star in comedy and one of the highlights of Saturday Night Live. His sincere approach to mental health and his eagerness to make fun of himself was refreshing and earned him a lot of followers, especially since his career started off when he was so young. Still, he was an average guy. Then, he got engaged to Ariana Grande, and things changed.

Davidson started making movies and befriending notorious personalities. He became an internet sensation and the origin of the BDE meme. After his relationship with Ariana dissolved, Pete took a bit of a back seat in terms of spotlight, but to the delight of Hollywood gossip lovers, he never stopped dating.

Here are some of the women Pete has been romantically linked to, from the rumored to the confirmed: