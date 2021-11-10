Malala Yousafzai got married! The Pakistani activist shares wedding photos

Malala Yousafzai has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Birmingham, England. The 24-year-old Pakistani human rights activist took social media to share the exciting news.

“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” she wrote alongside photos of her and husband, Asser Malik.

“We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers,” she added. “We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

The bride and groom celebrated their union accompanied by Malala’s parents, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai. “It is beyond words. Toor Pekai and I are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude,” her father wrote on Twitter.

“In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner,” Malik wrote on Twitter. “I’m so excited to spend the rest of our life together. Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah,” he added.

Previously, the Nobel Peace Prize winner told British Vogue she wasn’t sure about amariage. “I still don’t understand why people have to get married,” she said at the time. “If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

“My mum is like… ‘Don’t you dare say anything like that! You have to get married, marriage is beautiful,’” she continued. “I just thought, ‘I’m never going to get married, never going to have kids — just going to do my work. I‘m going to be happy and live with my family forever,’ ” she said.

Luckily to Malik, Yousafzai’s feelings began to change. “I didn’t realize that you’re not the same person all the time. You change as well and you’re growing,” she said. “You have to find a future for yourself.”