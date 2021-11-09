Billionaire oil heiress Ivy Getty gets married in a custom dress made of glass

When you’re a billionaire, you don’t have to stick to the classic white dress...or even regular fabric.

Billionaire oil heiress Ivy Getty, the great-granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, got married to photographer Tobias Engel in a dress of glass, which was custom-made by John Galliano.

To make matters all the more extravagant and exclusive, Queens Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy was the maid of honor and the ceremony was officiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. As for the ring bearer, the bride’s rescue dog came in to save the day.

“My baby girl got married yesterday,” Taylor-Joy wrote on Instagram of the nuptials. “Being by your side all these years and your maid of honour has been nothing short of a privilege and your existence, nothing short of a miracle. I am so PROUD of the woman you’ve become. If you’re ever in any doubt — I have loved you and will love you, forever.”

©Ivy Getty





The 26-year-old walked down the aisle at City Hall in San Francisco in the custom Galliano gown for Maison Margiela Haute Couture, made of four layers and completely covered in unique, mirrored pieces.

“A big percentage of the dress is real mirror,” Galliano told Vogue of the show-stopping gown. “But because she has to walk in it, we created a substance that would evoke real mirror but weigh considerably less.”

Of course, her dress wasn’t the only unconventional garment. Getty’s veil was embroidered with walnuts in honor of her grandmother Ann, who grew up on a walnut farm. It also had guitars in order to pay homage to her late father, John Gilbert, a musician who passed away last year.

©Ivy Getty





As for why she chose Galliano for her special day, Ivy told Vogue she it was because her late grandmother always wore his designs for Givenchy and then Christian Dior.

“My grandmother always wore John Galliano’s designs,” Getty explained. “My grandmother always admired him so it felt as if she was there with me during all of this.”

She went on to say, “After my grandmother’s passing — she was really more like a mother to me — I felt this connection to John. I knew I wanted him to create the dress for my wedding. My aunt Vanessa, who I am very close to, was connected to him through a friend, and here we are.”