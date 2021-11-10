Who is Carter Reum? Meet the man who stole Paris Hilton’s heart

Paris Hilton is getting married, and fans want to know more about the lucky man who stole the heiress’ heart!

After decades of dating performers and other men who live a life in the spotlight just like her, the 40-year-old socialite found a man who works behind the scenes and made her want to settle down.

On Thursday, November 11, Paris Hilton is set to marry Carter Reum at the lavish Bel-Air estate of her late grandfather, hotelier Barron Hilton. Guests at the ceremony will include celebrities like Kim Kardashian, one of Paris’ longtime close friends.

Reum is a venture capitalist who comes from money, just like his fiancée. His father, Bob, was the former president, chairman and CEO of Chicago-based Amsted Industries, one of the largest private enterprises in the US, and currently valued at $4 billion, according to Forbes.

The 40-year-old is reportedly worth around $40 million himself, a fraction of his wife-to-be’s personal fortune of around $300 million.

Reum and his older brother, Courtney, set out to follow in their father’s footsteps, starting out at Goldman Sachs before launching the acai spirits brand Veev and co-writing their 2018 business advice book, Shortcut Your Startup.

The brothers also made the move from the Midwest to LA and were early investors in the security firm Ring, along with shoe brand Rothys and Snapchat, run by their friend Evan Spiegel.

While fans have yet to see much of the couple together, beside Hilton’s lovey-dovery social media posts, her new reality show, Paris in Love, will go behind the scenes of planning the three-day wedding.

According to reports from Page Six, the Bel-Air estate has already been outfitted with large, hot-pink floral arrangement with bride and groom’s initials. Paris also told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon she is planning on wearing 10 different dresses for the occassion.

Paris in Love begins streaming on Peacock this Thursday.