Lele Pons and the sexy dress she wore to Paris Hilton’s wedding

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s wedding was one of the most anticipated events of 2021. The guest list was made up of great personalities from all over Hollywood, including actors, publicists, stylists, singers, and more. Amongst the stars that were there to celebrate Paris’ beautiful day was Lele Pons, who attended the event with her boyfriend, Guaynaa. For the occasion, Lele wore a spectacular black dress.

©@lelepons



Guaynaa and Lele Pons at Paris Hilton’s wedding in Bel-Air

The “Se Te Nota” performer wore a black halter dress designed by Moschino, with a slit in the bottom that showed off her toned legs. The dress also had some golden chains that started at the waist and made their way up to the cleavage and neck, giving the dress a unique touch; something simultaneously elegant and sexy.

When it comes to shoes, Lele wore some gold strappy sandals, a color that she echoed in all of her accessories. She wore golden bracelets, rings, and a bag in the shape of a balloon. As for her earrings, Lele wore small hoops linked together, like chains.

©@lelepons



Lele Pons shared the details of her look over her social media.

The Venezuelan performer rounded out her look with a makeup style that gave her a golden glow, showing off her cheekbones and eyes, which she highlighted with black and smokey eyeliner. To tie up the look, she wore nude lipgloss and had her hair in a high ponytail, with some accessories in it that matched her dress.