Halloween is around the corner, and celebrities started to give us a little taste of the celebration. Although some prefer spooky and gory costumes, others tap into their inner child and become their favorite cartoon characters, just like Lele Pons and Guaynaa.

The couple recently took social media to share with their legion of followers how adorable they look as Rugrats characters, Angelica Pickles and Chuckie Finster.

©Lele Pons



Lele Pons and Guaynaa tap into their inner child and become Rugrats characters for Halloween

The Venezuelan comedian and singer unleashed her inner bossiness and channeled a grown Angelica by wearing an orange crop top with the character’s favorite purple dress. Lele switched Angelica’s spotted leggings for long socks and rocked a wig with ponytails and bows.

Guaynaa also wore a wig paired with Chuckie’s famous square glasses. The Puerto Rican artist completed the fun throwback costume with the character’s recognizable green shorts and blue t-shirt.

Fans of the couple immediately flooded the comments section with heart emojis and kind words.

As we previously reported, the couple recently reached an important milestone. The 25-year-old singer and social media personality and the 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper bought their first house together. Lele posted a photo on Instagram, showing herself and Guaynaa kissing and hugging on the driveway of their new place. She captioned it: “WE BOUGHT A HOUSE!”

The couple shared a bit of their journey on their Instagram stories, showing how excited they were despite all the work they need to do to set up and complete their new home. Lele posted a photo of herself in the mirror and showed a video of their beautiful new place, with floor-to-ceiling windows and bright white floors. In one photo, Lele showed a room with unfinished walls and furniture. She wrote: “Long way to go but gonna be great!”