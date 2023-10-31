While there are several ghosts believed to haunt Disneyland, one of them is Walt Disney himself. There is even photographic and video “evidence” floating around the internet. Walt died in 1966 and loved trains and one former cast member named Darrold Wagner said of the Disneyland Railroad that circles the park, “The train command center has a board that shows where the trains are on the track. Late at night, in the far corner, a train would show on the board, and the whistle would blow, even though there was no train out there. The old guys used to say ‘That’s Walt’s train.’” He shared another story, “Lillian Disney [his wife] made sure that Walt wasn’t seen smoking in public areas around kids, so he used to go out to the staircase behind his apartment to smoke,” Wagner says. “After Walt died, my security supervisor used to smell cigarette smoke back there almost every night. He used to hide to try to catch the smoker. He never did, and never found cigarette butts, but he always smelled fresh smoke. He finally concluded it was Walt sneaking a last smoke,” per SF Gate. He’s been spotted all around the park at Fantasyland the haunted mansion and in his old apartment above the fire station.