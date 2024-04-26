Melania Trump’s birthday celebration details: ‘She finds comfort in her small family’

Melania Trump’s 53rd birthday celebration will include her closest friends and family members, as she is still mourning the loss of her mother Amalija Knavs. The former first wife is set to spend time at Mar-a-Lago with her husband Donald Trump, her son Barron, and just her inner circle.

A close source to the family revealed to People that “she is still suffering the loss of her mother and this birthday is difficult in that respect.” Another insider shared with the publication, that they will organize a private celebration.

“She will be with her family for a low-key celebration,” the insider shared, adding that “In these days, which are embarrassing for her, she finds comfort in her small family.” Melania is turning 53 on Friday, April 26, and following her difficult past few weeks, she is set to find comfort in her family and friends.

It was also reported that Melania is under stress at the moment, however, she “keeps to herself and does what she feels is important.” A Mar-a-Lago source said to People that “She can pretty much deal with anything at this point.”

“She shares her husband’s distrust of opposing political sides and does believe a lot of this is opposition from his political haters. But down deep she knows who her husband is,” they stated.

Before the sad news about the passing of her mom, the former president talked about Melania at an event. “Melania — great first lady, so popular, the people love her — she’s now in a hospital with her mother. Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she’ll be recovering,” he said at the time.“