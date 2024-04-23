Melania Trump is selling Mother’s Day necklaces valued at $245

Melania Trump is celebrating Mother’s Day with a special gift. The former First Lady has launched a necklace themed for the occasion, which was listed on sale this past Sunday.

The necklace model is called “Her Love & Gratitude,” and is priced at $245 dollars. The jewelry is customizable, with shoppers able to add in details like their initials, or significant dates. It’s made up of a gold pendant with three petals and an adjustable chain.

“Being a mother is one of the most important roles in life. For this Mother’s Day, I have designed the ‘Her Love & Gratitude’ necklace to express immense gratitude and honor all mothers,” she said in a statement reported by The Hill. Shoppers of the pendant will also have access to a limited-edition collectible.

The necklace can be purchased on her website. “Former First Lady Melania Trump’s signature is included on each necklace,” reads the product’s description.

Melania’s various business endeavors

This isn’t the first product that Melania’s office has listed for sale. Over the past years, she’s put various NFTs up for sale, including one celebrating the anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing. “I am proud to celebrate the great achievement of these astronauts and remain inspired by American ingenuity,” said a statement at the time.

She’s also released some Americana-themed digital art titled “The 1776 Collection,” a collection of Christmas ornaments with their NFT counterparts, and some digital artwork of her eyes.