Melania Trump releases NFT collection celebrating Apollo 11

Melania Trump has released a new set of non-fungible-tokens, commemorating the anniversary of Apollo 11’s moon landing. She advertised them on her Instagram, with her office announcing that the limited-edition collectible is up for sale for $75 each.

The NFT looks like a 3D Card that features a moon, an astronaut’s boot on the moon’s surface and the photo of Neil Armstrong standing on the moon’s surface. In the back of the card reads “One small step for man, on giant leap for man kind,” Armstrong’s historical quote. The token is ttitled “Man on the Moon,” and contains an embedded audio file. “Collectors will unlock surprise audio upon purchase,” reads the sales page.

“On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 landed on the Moon. Neil Armstrong was the first person to step on the lunar surface, followed moments later by Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, Jr,” reads the caption.

When speaking about the product itself, Melania released a statement and shared her pride over the American achievement. “I am proud to celebrate the great achievement of these astronauts and remain inspired by American ingenuity,” she said in a statement. Melania and her office have released other NFTs, including some 4th of July digital work called “The 1776 Collection.”

Melania Trump has been going through an intense year. Following Donald Trump’s multiple legal issues, sources close to Melania have revealed that she’s turned to her son Barron for comfort. “She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him,” said a source to People. “Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life. Of course she is worried and concerned about the legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother."

