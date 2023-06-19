Melania and Barron Trump: Strong mother and son connection©GettyImages
Close Bond

Melania and Barron Trump: Strong mother and son connection

Their relationship over the years shows the two have a close bond and Melania is very protective.

Melania and Barron Trump were recently spotted out together. The pair, who’ve cultivated a close mother and son relationship over the years, rarely appear in photos together, with both guarding their presences from the public.

Over the past week, as Donald Trump celebrated his 77th birthday, Melania and Barron were photographed leaving Trump Tower, in New York City.

Melania and Barron Trump©Daily Mail
Melania and Barron Trump outside of Trump Tower on Donald’s 77th birthday - Courtesy of the Daily Mail

The photos, captured by the Daily Mail, show Melania and Barron walking out of the tower with Melania in the lead. She wore white dress and had on some sunglasses. In the case of Barron, he wore a suit and showed off his distinct height, which has grown more prominent over the years.

Barron Trump©Daily Mail
Barron Trump leaving Trump Tower on Donald’s 77th birthday - Courtesy of the Daily Mail

Melania and Barron’s appearance follows Donald Trump’s arraignment and court appearances.

According to People Magazine, Melania and Barron’s relationship has grown stronger over the course of the past year, with the two relying on eachother over tumultous times. “She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him,” said a source.


Melania and Barron at the 2020 Republican National Convention.©GettyImages
Melania and Barron at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

"Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life," added the source. "Of course she is worried and concerned about the legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother."

Melania and Barron have been photographed together over the years, with the cameras witnessing how much he’s grown.

Melania Trump and Barron Trump in 2010. The mother and son were seen at “The Ultimate Merger” premiere at Trump Tower.©GettyImages
Melania Trump and Barron Trump in 2010. The mother and son were seen at “The Ultimate Merger” premiere at Trump Tower.

Barron is the first boy to have lived in the White House since JFK Jr., with previous presidents being fathers to girls. He attended St. Andrew’s school in Maryland, with Melania praising the school’s “diverse community and commitment to academic excellence.”

He is fluent in English and Slovene, his mother’s native language.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
