Ivanka Trump wears a colorful dress after F1 event in Miami

Ivanka Trump wore a vibrant dress following her appearance at the Miami Grand Prix. Following the event, Ivanka attended a party hosted at Carbone Beach Party alongside her husband Jared Kushner.

Kushner and Trump at the afterparty

Ivanka and Jared looked happy upon arriving at the party, which was hosted in Miami Beach. Ivanka wore a colorful and vibrant dress that stopped at the thigh, pairing it with some heels and a golden purse. She wore her hair loose and straight. Jared wore jeans, sneakers and a blue sweater, which he took off over the course of the evening.

The Carbone Beach Party was a lavish event, attended by some of the most notorious celebrities in the world. Amongst its guests were Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

When it comes to the Miami Grand Prix, Ivanka wore white pants and a brown vest. She wore her hair long and straight and paired the look with sunglasses. She shared some videos and photos on her Instagram, sharing how much she enjoyed her afternoon.

Trump and Kushner in Miami

Other celebrities that attended the event include Vin Diesel and the Jonas Brothers were in attendance and enjoying some of the day’s races. Shakira and Tom Cruise caught the eyes of many photographers, with the two spending some time together and photographed laughing.

