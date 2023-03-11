Ivanka Trump looks sporty as she steps out with her son in Miami

Ivanka Trump looked comfortable and stylish as she stepped out in Miami alongside her eldest son. Ivanka was photographed wearing a maroon-colored sports outfit as she accompanied her son for some ice cream.

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka and Joseph

The photos show Ivanka and Joseph walking in the city with her son, as he ate some italian ice cream. While Ivanka wore a sports outfit made out of leggings, a top and a windbreaker, Joseph appeared to be leaving school, wearing a chemise shirt and some khaki shorts.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner have three children together: Joseph, 9, Arabella, 11, and Theodore, 6. The family has been living in Miami ever since they left their post in the White House.

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka and Joseph

Late last year, Ivanka revealed she would no longer be involved in politics. She made the announcement when her father Donald Trump threw his candidacy for president. “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” said Ivanka in an interview with Fox News. She wasn’t in attendance when Trump announced his candidacy.

Ivanka Trump worked with her father as he was president, being one of his highest ranked advisors. Her husband Jared Kushner was also one of Trump’s advisors. Last year, he published a memoir of his experience in the presidency, titled “Breaking History: A White House Memoir,” where he revealed he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.