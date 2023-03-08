Ivanka Trump steps out in a blue drapey dress in Miami

Ivanka Trump was spotted in Miami, wearing a blue dress and some sunglasses. The pictures were released a couple of weeks after she was subpoenaed in the January 6th Capitol riots investigation.

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka Trump in Miami

Ivanka’s dress was blue and white, made up of some puffy sleeves and a tighter fit alongside the mid-part of her body. She paired the look with white flats and had on some sunglasses and was later photographed getting inside a black SUV.

Ivanka, her husband Jared Kusher, and their children, Arabella, Theodore and Joseph, relocated to Miami after Donald Trump left the White House. Since, Ivanka and her family have distanced themselves from politics, with Kushner publishing a memoir of his time as one of Trump’s senior advisors.

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka Trump in Miami

Last November, Ivanka shared a post where she revealed she would not be involved in politics any longer and looked forward to raising her children. “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she said in a statement.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she wrote. “I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments.”