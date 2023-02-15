Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner celebrated Valentine’s Day with a beachside picnic alongside their three children

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner didn’t celebrate Valentine’s Day alone! The couple hosted a Miami beachside picnic alongside their three children. The 41-year-old businesswoman and former First Daughter took to social media to share a carousel showing her lovely spread.

The family of five laid out on the sand on a low table decorated with red roses, pink candles, place settings, and more. “Spending Valentine’s Day with the sweetest Valentines,” Trump wrote.

For the special evening, Ivanka wore a cornflower-blue dress with navy detailing. Theo and Joseph rocked matching outfits, while Arabella dressed in a white T-shirt and a blue crossbody bag. Jared wore black jeans, a navy T-shirt, and a blue New York Mets baseball cap.

The Valentine’s Day display comes after Ivanka informed that Theo had broken his wrist. According to the busy mom, he suffered a “bad break” during a soccer game at school; therefore, he had to be rushed to the hospital.

“This week I received a call from the school nurse that every parent dreads. My 6-year-old son Theo broke his wrist while playing soccer. Since I was over an hour’s drive away, an ambulance took Theo, accompanied by the school nurse, to the closest hospital,” she explained on Instagram. “Jared and I raced to meet him, Jared arriving at the same time as the ambulance and me getting there a few minutes later.”

“It was a bad break, but the capable EMT, doctors, nurses and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital staff cared for Theo tenderly and professionally. Theo’s visit culminated with two ice pops, which led to him declaring ‘this is the best day ever!’ The nurse turned to me and said, ‘This is why I’m in pediatrics! No adult in the emergency room has ever said something like that when given an ice pop,’” she added.

Trump continued by thanking the personnel for their labor. “Jared and I are so grateful to the doctors, nurses, EMTs, and hospital staff who cared for our son. With gratitude in our hearts, we have made a donation to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital,” she concluded.