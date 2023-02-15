Beauty queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín are the new faces of Fenty Eau de Parfum

Married beauty queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín are the new faces for Fenty Eau de Parfum. Miss Argentina, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico, 22, shared their love story for the new ad as part of the brand’s #ComeSmellMe campaign.

Varela and Valentín spoke about how they “connected” in Thailand while competing in the 2021 Miss Grand International. “We were inseparable even though we were competing against each other,” they said. “Little by little, that moment brought us closer.”

Mariana and Fabiola said they soon realized they were meant for each other. “Everything kept flowing and turning into this beautiful friendship, which has grown now even more as wives [and] as a couple,” they said. “And that is magical to find someone like that in your life.”

During Valentine’s Day, they also shared a joint Instagram post. “I take pleasure in loving you each and every day,” the couple wrote.

Varela and Valentín got married in 2022 in Puerto Rico

The happy couple shared the big news on social media, where they shared a video with some of the highlights of their relationship. “After choosing to keep our relationship private, we open our doors to a special day. 28/10/22,” they wrote, adding emojis of a heart, a ring, and a star.

Many of the women that participated with them on the beauty pageant have shared encouraging and supportive messages. “Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union,” wrote Abena Akuaba, winner of Miss Grand International 2020.