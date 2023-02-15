Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ink their bodies with complementary tattoos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take their marriage to another level by committing to relationship tattoos. The pair debuted their new ink on Valentine’s Day, marking their first holiday (February 14) as husband and wife.

The 53-year-old actress, singer, and businesswoman took to social media to show her and Affleck’s complementary tattoos, featuring an infinity sign with the names “Jennifer” and “Ben.” The ink also features an arrow and sits above Lopez’s ribcage. While Affleck’s new design has two arrows crossing one another and the letters “J” and “B.”

Lopez also shared a few throwback snaps of them. “Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍,” Lopez captioned the photos, informing her fans she would share more details in her On the JLo newsletter.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seen during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

In 2022, a month after eloping in Las Vegas, the happy couple, which rekindled their relationship in 2021, married for the second time in the actor’s multimillion-dollar compound in Riceboro, Georgia. This estate was supposed to host Affleck and Lopez’s wedding 20 years ago.

In true Jennifer Lopez’s fashion, the newlyweds hosted a three-day intimate celebration for family and friends that kicked off on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner, the following day, Saturday 20, continued with a ceremony, and on Sunday, they closed the festivities with a barbecue and picnic. Per The Daily Mail, the wedding price tag is over $400,000.

Celebrity life coach Jay Shetty officiated the all-white wedding, and a close source to the couple told E! that “it ended with a kiss.” It was reported that the company Pearl Street Films, founded by Ben and Matt Damon, made a series of requests to the authorities. Including two boats and four officers that will be guarding the property for 50 hours, keeping the star-studded wedding safe.

The mansion welcomed 150 guests, and the wedding’s secret name was “Winston Birthday.” Local police declared a no-fly zone for the weekend for the private event, applied to all areas within a three-miles radius, and guards handed wristbands to avoid any issues.

A few days after, the newlyweds jetted off to Europe and were captured at Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como.