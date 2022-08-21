The sweetest moment! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk down the aisle with their 5 kids

The day has come! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married again. After Bennifer’s surprised wedding in las Vegas, the couple tied the knot in a spectacular Georgia ceremony for the second time.

At the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia, the couple made sure to have everything planned, as guests arriving in the morning, including Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon.

Lopez sported a 20-foot veil, which all five of their children helped carry on a walkway leading into the house post-ceremony. The gorgeous dress, designed by Ralph Lauren, featured a cut-out back and curve-hugging silhouette, short sleeves and a long, ruffled train.

After their nuptials, the couple was followed down the aisle by close friends and family. Standing by Lopez were her twins, Emme and Max, 14, whom she had with Marc Anthony. Walking with Affleck were Ben’s three kids from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11.

They were all wearing white which was the dress code. Emma, Sherapina and Max were rocking white suits, follow by Violet, and behind her was Sam, the youngest.