See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo.

The extravagant and gorgeous dress featured a cut-out back and curve-hugging silhouette, short sleeves and a long, ruffled train, with an incredible 20-foot veil.

The couple was photographed walking down the aisle, followed by their children. Ben and Jennifer Garner’s kids, 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina and 10-year-old Sam. And Jennifer and Marc Anthony’s kids, 14-year-old Emme and Max.

The celebrity couple walked over a bridge at the property and looked happier than ever smiling at each other. Ben and Jennifer can be seen sharing a romantic kiss as husband and wife, in front of all guests wearing all-white.

Among the special guests, Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon, and his wife Luciana Barroso were at the ceremony, as well as Jimmy Kimmel and officiant Jay Shetty.

Jennifer previously wore two gowns during their Las Vegas wedding, including a white Alexander McQueen dress, and a traditional all-lace Zuhair Murad gown.