Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding guests: Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso arrive

Guests have arrived! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding weekend has officially started, and some of the closest family members and celebrity friends have arrived for the celebration, including Hollywood actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso.

The couple was photographed arriving in Georgia, after flying in their private jet and landing at an airfield close to Ben’s mansion, where everything is already in place for the nuptials.

The 51-year-old star and the 46-year-old Argentinian interior designer looked very casual during their arrival. Luciana wore an all-white chic ensemble, big sunglasses and leopard-print sneakers, while Ben wore cream-colored pants, a black shirt, sunglasses and black snickers.

Matt is one of Ben’s best friends, after working together multiple times and famously collaborating in ‘Good Will Hunting’ and he was also present during the actor’s previous wedding with Jennifer Garner, so he was happy to support his friend and join the special day.

“I’ve known him for 35 years, and we grew up together,” Matt previously said during an interview with ET. “We were both in love with the same thing — acting and filmmaking. I think we fed on each other’s obsession during really formative, important years and that bonded us for life.”

Jennifer Garner was also invited to the ceremony, however the actress is not expected to be there as she is currently working on a project in Texas. However, 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Sam, have been photographed with the happy blended family.

“There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for,” a close source to Garner said. “She’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing.”