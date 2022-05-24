Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso spotted taking romantic stroll in New York

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso decided to take a walk in New York City on Monday, enjoying the warm weather of spring in a romantic stroll, as he takes a break from filming the biopic ‘Oppenheimer’ starring Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr.

The 46-year-old Argentinan interior designer who sometimes goes by the nickname Lucy Damon and is best friends with Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky, looked chic wearing beige linen pants and a white loose t-shirt, accesorized with a mint green brimmed, minimal gold jewelry and dark shades.

The Hollywood actor also wore a casual look, sporting a black t-shirt, grat shorts, a baseball cap and black vans.

The couple decided to move to New York last summer, leaving the west coast, as they previously lived in California with their four children, 11-year-old Stella, 13-year-old Gia, 15-year-old Isabella and 23-year-old Alexia.

Now the big family is enjoying their time in the big city. The couple share an incredible love story, after their first encounter in Miami when Luciana worked as a bartender and she helped hide behind the bar from fans and photographers.

“Matt’s story is that he saw me across the room and there was a light on me. And I’m like, ‘Yeah it was a nightclub—there were lights everywhere!’” Luciana previously shared, “He had started getting recognized and asked for pictures and autographs, and then it got kind of aggressive because people are drinking and stuff, and so he came and hid behind my bar.”