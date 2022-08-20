Jennifer Garner was invited to ex-Ben Affleck and JLo’s wedding celebration; will she be there?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s lavish wedding celebration is underway this weekend in Georgia. The couple has already arrived, and Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s children Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, have been photographed with them. But don’t expect to see the 13 going on 30 star there. While she was invited, she had to turn down the invitation.

A source told HollywoodLife she was not able to attend the wedding because she was already scheduled to work on a project. “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration,” the insider said.

But there isn’t any bad blood, “she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the source continued “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.”