Jennifer Garner was invited to ex-Ben Affleck and JLo’s wedding celebration; will she be there?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s lavish wedding celebration is underway this weekend in Georgia. The couple has already arrived, and Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s children Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, have been photographed with them. But don’t expect to see the 13 going on 30 star there. While she was invited, she had to turn down the invitation.
A source told HollywoodLife she was not able to attend the wedding because she was already scheduled to work on a project. “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration,” the insider said.
But there isn’t any bad blood, “she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the source continued “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.”
Jay Shetty will reportedly officiate Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding
Jennifer Lopez stuns in boho-chic outfit with Ben Affleck and kids ahead of wedding in Georgia
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Get to know the kids in the blended family
Bennifer said “I do” in Las Vegas on July 16th, and they are celebrating this weekend. The three-day celebration kicked off Friday with a rehearsal dinner with the main ceremony Saturday, and a family barbecue scheduled for Sunday, according to reports. In photos published by Page Six, Matt Damon was photographed arriving in the state.
It’s all going down at Ben’s estate in the coastal town of Riceboro, Georgia. It’s proving to be a dramatic affair with reports that Affleck’s mom Christopher Anne Bold was rushed to hospital after getting injured in the nuptial venue. Thankfully it was not serious. Ben’s and Jennifer’s mother Guadalupe, and her sister Lynda, have also landed.