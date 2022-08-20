Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are having their lavish wedding ceremony this weekend in Georgia. The couple has already arrived, and it’s proving to be a dramatic affair with reports that Affleck’s mom Christopher Anne Bold was rushed to hospital after getting injured in the nuptial venue. Thankfully it was not serious. The three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” kicks off tonight with a rehearsal dinner, and Ben’s kids who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner have already been spotted with the couple. It’s expected that JLo’s kids, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, will also be in attendance. So who are the kids making up the blended family? Get to know them below.
