Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky each went on epic trips last weekend apart. The actress and their 10 year-old daughter India Rose attended the Magic Millions of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park, while the Thor star took their sons on a camping trip. The 39-year-old shared a gallery of photos Wednesday which included some adorable photos of the trio’s time in the wild. Check out the pics below.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!