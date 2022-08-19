The actor also shared a hysterical story about how Sasha is protective. “The other day, we were in the park, and something happened with Tristan and another kid. He comes over in tears. I’m like, ‘What’s wrong?’ but he didn’t want to tell me. Sasha’s like, ‘Tristan, what happened?’ They’re four, by the way. ‘Another kid pushed me.’ Sasha goes over to this older kid, taps him on the shoulder and says, ‘Why’d you push my brother?’ I’m stood there thinking, I should step in, but this is awesome,” he continued.