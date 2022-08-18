Angelina Jolie’s kids are helping her cope after a ‘tough’ experience sending Zahara to college

Angelina Jolie recently helped Zahara, 17, get settled at Spelman College, a historically black liberal arts college in Atlanta, GA, and like most parents, it was a tough experience emotionally. Thankfully, the mom of six has had her children’s help to make sure “she doesn’t get too down.”

On August 11th, the talented actress appeared in a video shared by Spelman’s vice president for student affairs during Zahara’s move-in weekend where she admitted, she was “holding it together” emotionally.

Following the touching video where she almost started crying a source told Hollywood Life, “Sending Zahara off to college has been tough for Angelina, but luckily her kids have been stepping up to make sure she doesn’t get too down about it.”



Along with Zahara, who was adopted as a 5 month orphan in Ethiopia by Jolie and Brad Pitt, the former couple share Maddox, 21, who was adopted from Cambodia, Pax, 18, who was adopted from Vietnam, dancer Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.

“They’re all teenagers now, but they’re still so in-tune with their mom, they know when she needs some extra TLC,” the insider said. “They’ve been cooking dinner for her and staying home at night to watch movies, they’re all very attentive. Angelina says she feels like the luckiest mom to have such great kids,” they added.

