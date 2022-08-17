Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Chris Hemsworth has a mini-me! This week Elsa Pataky shared a gallery of photos from a mother-daughter trip with daughter India Rose, and the photos prove the 10-year-old looks just like dad! Check out the photos below, along with adorable throwbacks of Chris proving the father-daughter duo or twins.
RELATED:
Elsa Pataky wishes her favorite ‘parrot trainer’ husband Chris Hemsworth a happy 39th birthday
Check out Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s tattoo collection
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks break up after 3-year romance
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!