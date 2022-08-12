Pataky and Hemsworth first met in 2010 and became husband and wife months later. They’ve worked on a few projects together like 12 Strong, and Interceptor, which was executive produced by Hemsworth. She’s also made cameos in Thor. In 2013 she served as Natalie Portman’s stand-in to film the big post-credits kiss scene. She was back on set again for Thor: Love and Thunder which was released this year as Wolf Woman. Pataky shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the film as her last slide.