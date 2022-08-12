Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
It’s Chris Hemsworth’s 39th birthday, and his wife Elsa Pataky had the sweetest birthday tribute. The toned and beautiful couple is one of the hottest and strongest couples in Hollywood, sharing twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, and India Rose. Aside from kids, they also share a plethora of pets, one of which made the birthday tribute. Check out what Pataky had to say about her ripped husband below.
