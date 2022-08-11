Melanie Griffith looks stunning at her 65th birthday party with celebrity guests like Eva Longoria

Melanie Griffith celebrated her 65th birthday yesterday, and she looked amazing doing it. The actress celebrated at the San Vicente Bungalows members-only club in West Hollywood, and she was photographed heading in with a big smile and sizzling hot all-black look that included polka dot tights.



There haven’t been many details about everyone who attended the party, but Eva Longoria was photographed with her husband José Bastón. The couple was waiting for their car in the parking lot, and the actress looked beautiful in a floor-length gown.



While there have been no reports that Kris Jenner was at the party, she did share a heartfelt post in honor of her birthday. “Happy birthday to my girl @melaniegriffith!!” she posted with a gallery of photos. “You are the most amazing friend, mother, daughter, and sister, and you are so sweet, thoughtful, kind, creative, talented generous, and GORGEOUS!! You are beautiful inside and out, and I’m so blessed to have you in my life!! I love you madly xoxo,” she continued.

