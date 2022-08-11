Melanie Griffith looks stunning at her 65th birthday party with celebrity guests like Eva Longoria

Melanie Griffith celebrated her 65th birthday yesterday, and she looked amazing doing it. The actress celebrated at the San Vicente Bungalows members-only club in West Hollywood, and she was photographed heading in with a big smile and sizzling hot all-black look that included polka dot tights.
There haven’t been many details about everyone who attended the party, but Eva Longoria was photographed with her husband José Bastón. The couple was waiting for their car in the parking lot, and the actress looked beautiful in a floor-length gown.
While there have been no reports that Kris Jenner was at the party, she did share a heartfelt post in honor of her birthday. “Happy birthday to my girl @melaniegriffith!!” she posted with a gallery of photos. “You are the most amazing friend, mother, daughter, and sister, and you are so sweet, thoughtful, kind, creative, talented generous, and GORGEOUS!! You are beautiful inside and out, and I’m so blessed to have you in my life!! I love you madly xoxo,” she continued.
What’s interesting is that Melanie isn’t the only person celebrating her birthday. Her ex-husband Antonio Banderas is one day after hers, and today he is officially 62.
The former couple first met back in 1989 at the Academy Awards when they were both married. “I saw this beautiful woman with a cream dress, with pearls,” he recalled, per ABC News. Six years later they found themselves on set playing a couple in the 1995 rom-com Two Much. Griffith was still married to Don Johnson, and Antonio, to Ana Leza.
The chemistry was instant, “We tried as much as we could to be respectful. We just thought this may be one of those, you know, infatuation moments that we have when we shoot movies because we got to play together a couple, so let’s just go home,” Antonio said. But it didn’t end when they got home, and they left their partners and were married in May 1996. Their model daughter Stella Banderas was born that same year.
Griffith was already the mother of Dakota Johnson, who was six years old when they got married. He played the role of stepfather for nearly twenty years, until their divorce in 2015, but he has still played an important part in her life, and they have a heartwarming relationship. In 2019 she presented him with the Hollywood Actor Award for his performance in Pain and Glor with a touching speech.
“I come from a family of many a marriage, and I got very lucky,” Johnson said. “I got a bonus dad who I realized that, over time, is actually one of the most influential people in my whole life. When I was six years old, my mother married a man who brought an unbelievably bright light, a whole new world of creativity and culture, and one remarkably magical little sister into our family.”