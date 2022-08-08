Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday in Italy, surrounded by her closest friends and a rumored new love. The singer, actress, and businesswoman were captured boarding the luxurious yacht in Positano with a helping hand from Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino.

According to Elle magazine, Gomez and Iervolino have been seeing together in the past but never confirmed that they are dating. “Selena isn’t dating anyone specific at this time,” a source said. “She is more open to love, but she is also very much focused on herself and her work right now. She’s in a very healthy place. She is feeling fantastic and very mentally, physically, and emotionally healthy.”

Selena Gomez welcomes her 30th birthday in a yacht alongside rumored partner Andrea Iervolino

Although it is unknown if they are a formal couple, they danced together during her birthday party and hugged while looking out at the water.

Selena Gomez and Andrea Iervolino met in 2016 when he produced the film The Dubious Battle, and Gomez starred. Years ago, he was also there when Gomez celebrated her 27th birthday in Italy. In the summer of last year, they were also celebrating the 4th of July together in Los Angeles.