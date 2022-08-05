Selena Gomez’s summer love: Is she dating Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino?

Selena Gomez is enjoying her summer getaway in Italy, basking in the sun and having a fun time with Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino.

The Hollywood star, who is set to remake the 1980’s iconic film Working Girl, was spotted getting flirty with Iervolino, as they spent some time together in a mega-yacht. The pair were photographed playing in the water, swimming and even riding a jet-ski.

Selena was all smiles while getting in the water, with the movie producer pretending to drag her into the ocean and then helping her get in. The singer and actress looked stunning with a one-piece swimsuit and gold hoop earrings, living her best life aboard the luxury yacht.

And while we are still not sure if Selena is in the early stages of a romantic relationship, as she is known for keeping her personal life private, Iervolino seemed to be thrilled to be spending time with the star, even enjoying a meal and drinks with their friends.

Selena recently shared a TikTok video from the same day, talking to the camera and spraying her face with a beauty product. She can be seen lip syncing to an audio clip that says, “Also, what part of my face says ‘Talk to me?’ None…absolutely none,” she says, putting on her sunglasses.

Another TikTok shows her relaxing in a colorful bathing suit, making it clear that she will not be sucking in her stomach throughout her vacation. She captioned it, “Vaca self.”