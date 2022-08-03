Selena Gomez set to remake 1980s iconic film ‘Working Girl’

Selena Gomez has her eyes set in new heights! The actress and singer is set to produce a reboot of the 1988 fan-favorite classic ‘Working Girl,’ which follows the story of Tess McGill in corporate America, portrayed by Melanie Griffith in the original film.

Deadline has reported that Selena is now in “final negotiations” to start the production in partnership with Hollywood executives at 20th Century Studios.

And while the project is only in early stages, fans of the classic are already speculating on who could be chosen for the main role, and rumors of Selena being involved in the casting are already going around, however this might not be the case as she is known for having a tight schedule, recently announcing a new season of her HBO cooking series returning in August 18, and her involvement in her beauty line Rare Beauty.

It was also reported that the movie could be premiering on Hulu, just like Selena’s popular television series ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ and screenwriter Ilana Peña is currently working on the script.

The original film was a total success, achieving over $103 million at the worldwide box office and six nominations for the Academy Awards, featuring Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin, and Joan Cusack.

Selena recently celebrated her 30th birthday with her BFF Taylor Swift, taking a moment from her busy schedule to celebrate, posting the sweetest photos together and making fans go crazy for their recent interaction.