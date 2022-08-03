Selena Gomez is the queen of summer in her latest TikToks

Selena Gomez knows how to make the most of her summer. She recently shared some TikTok videos where she’s seen enjoying herself on a yacht, wearing amazing bathing suits and showing the right type of beach attitude.

In one of the videos, Gomez is talking to the camera and spraying her face with some kind of product. In it, she lip syncs to an audio clip that says, “Also, what part of my face says ‘Talk to me’? None…absolutely none,” she says, putting on her sunglasses.

Gomez is an avid TikTok user, often sharing hilarious clips of herself lip-synching to a variety of audios. Another TikTok shows her chilling out in a beautiful and colorful bathing suit, making it clear that she won’t be sucking in her stomach throughout her vacation. She captioned it, “Vaca self.”

Gomez recently celebrated her 30th birthday and shared her thoughts on entering a new era. During her birthday week, she hung out with Taylor Swift, shared some photos and posts, and reminisced over her 20s and some of the the things she learned. “My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way,” she wrote. “I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you. After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30.”

With all of those summer videos, it looks like Gomez is entering her 30s with the right attitude.