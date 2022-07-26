Selena Gomez stuns in a beautiful Versace gown

Selena Gomez is welcoming a new decade with glamour. The singer and actress, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, shared a couple of photos while wearing a gorgeous Versace gown.

The photo shows her coming down the stairs in a pink gown. She kept the caption simple, thanking her stylists and Versace. The post contains three photos, one of herself posing at the bottom of the stairs and two of her coming down, accompanied by a little girl.

Gomez has had a busy week. She’s shared some of her birthday celebrations with her followers, including some photos with her close friend Taylor Swift that she captioned, ”30, nerdy and worthy.” She also shared some black and white portraits of herself and wrote a lengthy post, recapping her 20’s and thanking her good and bad experiences along the way, all of which made her the person she is today.

“My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way,” she wrote. “I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you. After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30.”