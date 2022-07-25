Celebrity friends come and go, but when it comes to real frienships in Hollywood, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have proven to have each other’s back, continuing to support their professional careers, personal lives, and celebrating their accomplishments and special moments.

The two singers recently spent the day together, with Taylor taking a moment of her busy schedule to celebrate Selena’s 30th birthday, posting the sweetest photos together and making fans go crazy for their recent interaction.