Ariana Grande shows love for Selena Gomez after she used her song in her last TikTok

Ariana Grande is showing her appreciation for Selena Gomez, after the singer decided to use her song ‘My Hair’ to show her morning routine and makeup skills on her latest TikTok.

Fans of both musicians were thrilled to see the interaction between the two pop stars, with Selena writing “Morning routine before make up!” and tagging her beauty line Rare Beauty, showing some products from the brand, and sharing how she gets ready and takes care of her skin.

Ariana Grande shows love to Selena Gomez doing her morning routine to her song, “my hair.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2FqsmaPMSz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 20, 2022

And while Ariana is also known for having her own beauty collection, R.E.M Beauty, she took a moment to show her support for Selena’s collection, thanking her for using her song by reposting her TikTok on her own Instagram account, adding emojis in the shape of a heart.

Selena’s routine starts with gold under-eye patches to depuff, followed by moisturizer and toner. She then brushes her wet hair into a sleek bun, then jumps back to her skincare and applies a gold lip mask.

The singer also showed the products she uses to keep her skin hydrated, applying the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream from Sol De Janeiro. Selena also applies Rare Beauty’s With Gratitude Dew Lip Balm in the shade ‘Honor’ and finishes by brushing up her eyebrows.