Britney Spears praises Selena Gomez for her friendship: ‘I am beyond lucky to know you’

Britney Spears is sharing her thoughts about her recent friendship with Selena Gomez, admitting that she appreciates having the Hollywood star in her life, after she attended Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari last month in Los Angeles.

The iconic singer posted a photo of Selena on Instagram and wrote a special message about her, tagging her other two special guests Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton, describing them as “the three most beautiful women in Hollywood.”

“I was SO HAPPY !!! She told me ”I just want you to be happy“ three times…” she said about their interaction during the wedding.

“I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches she does for our generation ... Two hour specials with representatives … You’re such a special person and I had to share this picture … I thought it would make her happy,” Britney added.

Selena was happily surprised when she read the special message, revealing that she was “speechless” and describing her as “the most beautiful soul.”

“Britney-you are so kind and have the most beautiful soul. I am beyond lucky to know you. You deserve all the happiness in the world!” with Paris Hilton also commenting, ”Love you so much sis! You deserve the world.”

Selena previously talked about her time at Britney’s wedding during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. “I am really happy for her. It was beautiful,” she confessed.