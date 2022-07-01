Paris Hilton confirms canceling dinner with President Biden to attend Britney’s wedding

Paris Hilton is finally talking about the important commitment she had to turn down so she could attend the wedding of her longtime friend Britney Spears with Sam Asghari on June 9.

The DJ and reality star explained what happened during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, confirming that she canceled an important dinner with President Joe Biden, where she was set to make a performance.

And while Paris had mentioned before on her ‘This Is Paris’ podcast, that she had been invited to DJ at Biden’s Summit of Americas dinner at the Getty Villa in Los Angeles, the event was scheduled on the same night as Britney’s wedding.

The President even offered Paris to fly her on a helicopter, however she did not think it was a good idea. “I was asked by President Biden and their team to go DJ that summit dinner with all the leaders of the world, but it was the same night as Britney’s wedding,” Paris said before.

“And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not going to miss that.’ They’re like, ‘We’ll send a helicopter and you can fly back and forth’ and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to be the one landing in and out of Britney’s wedding in a helicopter.’ So I had to cancel on the president, sorry,” she shared.

Paris went on to describe Britney’s wedding as “literally one of the most iconic nights of my life,” as she got to share the celebration with Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore. ”Seeing her walk down the aisle, this angel, whos just had a horrible time these past 13 years to finally have her freedom and to be able to do what she wants and have that happy fairytale ending was just beautiful,“ Paris concluded.