Britney Spears’ ex-husband will go to trial for felony stalking, tried entering her bedroom

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander will be spending a few more nights in jail. On Monday, at the preliminary hearing, a Los Angeles court judge ruled that the wedding crasher will stay in jail with a $100,000 bail. His stalking charge was also amended to felony stalking with a prior and a special enhancement that he was on probation or parole, and three misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism, and battery, per Page Six.







It all started on June 9th for what should have been the happiest day of Spears’ life when Alexander live-streamed himself trespassing on her Thousand Oaks, California home. In the video, Alexander was demanding to speak to his “wife.” At the preliminary hearing, several witnesses including Spears’ security guard Robert Eubeler testified, with new terrifying details.

According to the guard who has since been fired, Alexander managed to make his way to Spears’ bedroom. The singer was inside the room, but when he tried “multiple times” to open the door, it was thankfully locked. “I was just at the staircase, and that’s when he backed up and started reaching out of his right-hand pocket,” Eubler said.

Alexander was eventually arrested before he was able to make contact with his ex-wife and they found a “Gerber folding box cutter” in his possession.

It was not the first time Alexander visited the property etiher. The guard said he had been seen several times leading up to the wedding on the outskirts of her property. Spears has since moved into a new mansion.