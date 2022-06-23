Britney Spears returns to Instagram and reflects on her new life as a married woman

Britney Spears is back on Instagram! Last week the singer’s account mysteriously disappeared from the social media platform after some family drama. On Wednesday, she came back strong sharing a gallery of photos and a video of her husband Sam Asghari jumping in the pool. She reflected on her new married life in the caption, venting that she hasn’t been on her honeymoon yet.



Britney and Asgari tied the knot on June 9th and then immediately moved into their new fabulous mansion. “Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet… got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do,” she reflected. “oh well it’s coming together … it’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock,” she continued. She assured fans she would still be sharing parts of her life, “yes I will keep sharing … it keeps me on track,” the 40-year-old added.

