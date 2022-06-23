Britney Spears returns to Instagram and reflects on her new life as a married woman

Britney Spears is back on Instagram! Last week the singer’s account mysteriously disappeared from the social media platform after some family drama. On Wednesday, she came back strong sharing a gallery of photos and a video of her husband Sam Asghari jumping in the pool. She reflected on her new married life in the caption, venting that she hasn’t been on her honeymoon yet.
Britney and Asgari tied the knot on June 9th and then immediately moved into their new fabulous mansion. “Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet… got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do,” she reflected. “oh well it’s coming together … it’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock,” she continued. She assured fans she would still be sharing parts of her life, “yes I will keep sharing … it keeps me on track,” the 40-year-old added.
It’s great to see Britney having fun again on Instagram as a married woman after the drama with her conservatorship. But unfortunately, it looks like she is still having some drama with her father Jamie Spears. Last Friday, TMZ revealed that he asked a judge to force his daughter to sit for a deposition regarding claims she made about him on social media and her soon-to-be-published memoir.
According to the outlet, some of the issues he wants her to speak on under oath are allegations that she was forced to give 8 tubes of blood for medical treatment, was not allowed to own pain-reliever meds, and was forced to participate in therapy.