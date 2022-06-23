Did Gloria Estefan shade Jennifer Lopez? Singer addressed JLo’s Super Bowl ‘Halftime’ comments

Gloria Estefan assured she was asked to be the third act during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. According to the singer and actress, she rejected the offer to perform alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira on the most watched live event in the world.

During a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Cuban superstar explains why the NFL decided to bring several Latinas to the stage. “Look, this is the bottom line. You have very little time, like 12 minutes or something, to get things on and off the set,” Estefan explained.

©GettyImages



Gloria Estefan is seen outside “The Today Show” on June 16, 2022 in New York City.

“So, could you do it with one person? Yes, but I think they wanted to throw a Miami and Latin extravaganza, and they tried to pack it as much as possible,” she added. “OK, and imagine what JLo would have said if I was the third [performer]!”

She continued, “I literally would come out, done ‘Shake Your Body’ [‘Conga’] and out. It was their moment. Plus, I didn’t want to go on a diet in December,” she joked.

©GettyImages



Shakira (L) and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Estefan’s remarks come after Lopez said in her new “Halftime” documentary that the NFL should have picked just one performer. “This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl,” she said, referring to having to split time with Shakira. “This is something I have been working for and hoping for years.”

“It was an insult to think that you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done,” Benny Medina added.