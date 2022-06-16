Why Jennifer Lopez considered quitting Hollywood at the height of her career

Jennifer Lopez’s “Halftime” documentary shows the singer and actress at her most bare. Throughout its runtime, Lopez gets ready for her Superbowl Halftime performance and shows viewers the process of making and producing her critically acclaimed film, “Hustlers.” She also discussed a time when she considered quitting Hollywood and leaving it all behind.

Jennifer Lopez’s career blew up impressively, starring in a variety of films and maintaining an incredibly profitable musical career in the early 2000s. This time period also coincided with her relationship with Ben Affleck, a topic that was scrutinized by the media. “No matter what I achieved,” she said in the documentary, “Their [the media’s] appetite to cover my personal life overshadowed everything. I believed a lot of what they said, which is that I wasn’t really good.”

Despite the fact that the documentary is mostly focused on the years before her reunion with Affleck, he makes a brief appearance in it, discussing their experiences together. “I said to her once, doesn’t this bother you?” he said, referencing the media’s jabs. ”And she said, I’m Latina, I expected this. You just don’t expect it, you expect to be treated fairly.“