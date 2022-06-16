Khloe Kardashian shows support for Jennifer Lopez’s documentary “Halftime”

Jennifer Lopez’s documentary “Halftime” is available to stream now, and the 90-minute film has captivated audiences everywhere- including Khloe Kardashian. On Wednesday, the Good American founder shared several clips from the film, on her Instagram story, tagging JLo with the hashtag #Halftime.



It’s not surprising Khloe was moved by the film, as she has said in the past that JLo was her curvy rolemodel. The curvy Kardashian opened up about her struggle to find a curvy remodel in 2017. “When I was younger, the look was heroin chic, we all loved Kate Moss. I think Kate Moss is fabulous, but that’s never something I could’ve been,” Kardashian said at the launch of her Good American clothing line at Bloomingdales, per Harper’s Bazaar.

“When I was younger I was rounder and chubbier. I thought, ‘who can I look up to?’ I loved Victoria’s Secret models, not that I wanted to be one, but they had bigger breasts and a little curve.” That is until the “Jenny from the Block” singer took over the industry. “Then J.Lo came around and … she’s the oracle. I totally looked up to her.”

That’s not the only time the 37-year-old praised the artist. In 2018 she told Entertainment Tonight she looked up to JLo when it comes to aging like fine wine. “If J.Lo can do something, I can do it too. That’s good enough for me!” she told the outlet. “I read about her when she gives an interview. I’m like, ‘I gotta read it -- what are her beauty tips?’ Cause look at that woman,” she added.

If there’s one thing Koko took away from following JLo, it’s a sleeping beauty hack. The reality star says she sleeps surrounded by pillows to avoid neck wrinkles. “I was always like, ‘What the hell are these lines on the side of my neck? I’m too young for this. What is this?’ And I was like, ‘Are they [from] aging?’” she mused. “Aging [lines are] up and down. When there’s lines on the side of your neck, it’s from side sleeping,” she told the outlet.