The Kardashian/Jenner clan is seeking close to $400,000 from Blac Chyna in legal fees

Blac Chyna might have to sign up for a few more celebrity boxing matches. Following Chyna’s attempt at suing members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, it’s been revealed that they are now seeking over $390,000 in legal fees.



Per People, the legal team representing Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner submitted a petition asking that Chyna, real name Angels White, pay the hefty sum of almost $391,094.76 to cover court costs, including jury fees, deposition costs, “models, enlargements, photocopies of exhibits” and more.

The lawsuit against Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie surrounded her contract at E! in for her short-lived reality series with Robert Kardashian Jr,Rob & Chyna, citing intentional interference. Kim was dropped from the suit before a jury sided with the famous family.

Chyna’s attorney is seemingly not backing down, and in a statement with PEOPLE, sh said, “Kris Jenner’s attempt to financially ruin Angela White, the mother of her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, will not work,” she said.

“Under California law, costs are awarded to defendants only when they are without fault. In this case, a Los Angeles jury reached a verdict that defendant Kris Jenner falsely claimed that ‘Chyna beat the s--- out of Rob’s face’ and that defendant Kylie Jenner falsely claimed that Chyna would ‘proceed with using and physically abusing my brother.’ The same Los Angeles jury reached a verdict that defendants Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner did not act reasonably and in good faith to protect their own economic interests in the ‘Rob & Chyna’ show,” her statement continued.

“Angela White’s objectives in the litigation were to prove that Kris and Kylie Jenner’s statements were false and that all four defendants did not act reasonably and in good faith regarding Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna.’ Because Ms. White achieved these litigation objectives, defendants cannot be considered ‘prevailing parties’ under California law and they cannot recover their exorbitant litigation costs of $391,000 from Ms. White,“ the statement concluded.

