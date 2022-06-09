Why Kanye West decided to take a break from making music

It seems Kanye West has decided to take a step away from the music industry following his breakup from Chaney Jones, as it was revealed by rapper Vory during an interview with Complex, when asked about his recent collaboration with him.

The iconic singer is reportedly taking at least a 1-year break from the scene to focus on himself, after a series of controversial claims involving his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“I was just talking to [Kanye] today,” Vory shared in the interview revealing that Kanye is now working on himself, “We’ve been talking through my best friend who’s also his assistant, because he hasn’t been wanting to talk to anybody.”

“He’s taking a year off, and he was like, ‘Damn, you think Vory is going to be mad at me if I don’t go to his release party?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, you’re straight, bro,’” adding, “He’s battling his own s---. That’s my dog, I learned a lot from him.”

“The person who made me realize my twisted thoughts weren’t so twisted was Ye, because we think alike,” Vory shared about his friendship with Kanye.

Kim Kardashian was recently making headlines after talking about her divorce with Kanye in one of the latest episodes of Hulu’s The Kardashians, apologizing to her family and regretting allowing the rapper to treat them in a negative way.

Kim says she would not “let anyone treat” her loved ones “that way” again, referring to her future romance and Kanye’s past relationship with members of the famous family, “I can’t control how he treats me or, you know, how he’s always treated you guys.”

Caitlyn Jenner also opened up about her relationship with Kanye, revealing that “he was very difficult to live with,” and talking about Pete Davidson she said “We don’t need more rappers. We need a comedian in the family.”