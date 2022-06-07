Pete Davidson takes Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, to Walmart

Pete Davidson took Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Saint West on the trip of his life to Walmart over the weekend. Photos started circulating on the web of the comedian with the 6-year-old having a boy’s day out in Los Angeles and it looks like they had a great time bonding. Kim was not present for the outing but according to Page Six, there was a bodyguard with them.

Pete and Saint hit up the Woodland Hills Wally World where they picked up a big tub of cheese puffs at low prices. According to TMZ, Saint wanted to wander around the store alone, but Pete was able to keep the child in his sights.



After they had a belly full of cheese puffs they headed to The Grove where Davidson was photographed holding Saint’s hand. Following the outing, a source told E! Online, “Pete and Kim’s relationship has become more serious, and Kim feels very comfortable allowing Pete to be around the kids and has spent a lot of time with them recently.”