Pete Davidson takes Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, to Walmart

Pete Davidson took Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Saint West on the trip of his life to Walmart over the weekend. Photos started circulating on the web of the comedian with the 6-year-old having a boy’s day out in Los Angeles and it looks like they had a great time bonding. Kim was not present for the outing but according to Page Six, there was a bodyguard with them.
Pete and Saint hit up the Woodland Hills Wally World where they picked up a big tub of cheese puffs at low prices. According to TMZ, Saint wanted to wander around the store alone, but Pete was able to keep the child in his sights.
After they had a belly full of cheese puffs they headed to The Grove where Davidson was photographed holding Saint’s hand. Following the outing, a source told E! Online, “Pete and Kim’s relationship has become more serious, and Kim feels very comfortable allowing Pete to be around the kids and has spent a lot of time with them recently.”
The insider said she never wanted to “force” the relationship but now that it has progressed naturally, it has been helping take the stress off their relationship. “Kim didn’t want to force anything and loves that it has been a natural progression. She loves that she can trust Pete to take them to do activities on his own. It takes a lot of stress off of her and their relationship,” they said.
“She thinks it’s really cute and is grateful for how seamless it’s been. Pete is really good around the kids, and they all love him,” they continued.
While it is sweet that Davidson is getting to know what could be his future stepson if they ever tie the knot, people can’t help but wonder but Kanye is thinking about the whole thing. The outing comes amid the couple’s divorce and while they have both asked for joint custody, Ye has made it clear he doesn’t see his children as much as he wants.
Last week the rapper released “True Love” with the late XXXTenancion and the opening verse is about his kids. “Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow // Wait when is the sunset? I see y’all tomorrow,” he sings.
As noted by TMZ, he went on to make it seem like his children couldn’t see him even if they wanted. “And you know all the nannies said, ‘Daddy in Nebraska’ / Let the kids dig a tunnel to my house like Chapo,” he sings. “True love (daddy’s not gone) / Shouldn’t be this complicated (you see the light on) / Thought I’d die in your arms (daddy’s at home),” the chorus goes.
The couple shares North 8, Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3